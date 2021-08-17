Doctors Without Borders rescue more boat migrants in Mediterranean

The organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) rescued more than 60 boat migrants from distress in the central Mediterranean Sea in night-time operations.



This brings the number of people rescued on board the Geo Barents vessel to around 320, the organization announced on Twitter on Tuesday.



Initially, the crew had brought just over 30 people, including a 2-week-old baby, on board. In a further rescue operation, the volunteers brought almost 30 migrants to safety.



The Geo Barents had already rescued more than 200 people from distress at sea on Sunday night and Monday afternoon.



Currently, in addition to MSF, the Italian sea rescuers of the private organization ResQ are also on the move in the central Mediterranean.



According to the crew, there are around 165 rescued people on board the ResQ People vessel. The ship is looking for a safe harbour so that the migrants can go ashore there.



The fleeing people repeatedly set off from the coasts of Libya or Tunisia in small, usually overcrowded boats to reach the EU in the hope of a better life.



The crossing is dangerous, and it is not uncommon for people to find themselves in distress at sea or unable to manoeuvre.



So far this year, 1,010 migrants have died in the central Mediterranean, according to UN figures. In the same period last year, just under 380 people died.



