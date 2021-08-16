Haiti earthquake death toll rises to 1,297

The death toll in the earthquake in southern Haiti has risen to 1,297 people, the country's civil protection authority said Sunday.



The US Geological Survey declared a red alert after the 7.2-magnitude quake struck Saturday morning about 12 kilometres from Saint-Louis-du-Sud.



Authorities had previously recorded 724 deaths and 2,800 injured, but the death toll was expected to climb as rescue workers continue to search for survivors.



The full extent of the destruction and damage to homes and infrastructure is not yet clear.

