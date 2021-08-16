EU ‘must not turn blind eye to crisis' for Afghan women

The EU "must not turn a blind eye to a humanitarian crisis which will specifically affect women and girls in Afghanistan ," said a key EU parliamentarian on Monday.

The Taliban seizing control of the capital Kabul means "systemic and brutal oppression in all aspects of life" for Afghan women and girls, said Evelyn Regner , chair of the European Parliament 's committee on women's rights and gender equality, adding that all EU member states should ensure safe passage for anyone in danger.

"Safety of Afghan women and girls has to be a fundamental EU priority," she also said.

"All further negotiations must guarantee the safety and well-being of Afghan women and girls," Regner added.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of Afghanistan for the first time in almost 20 years after US-led foreign forces occupied the country in 2001.

With the collapse of the Afghan government, the safety of Afghan civilians and evacuees are now in the spotlight.









