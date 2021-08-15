Several dead after heavy rains hit Japan

Several people have died in torrential rains in Japan, the Japanese television station NHK reported on Sunday.



Two elderly women in Nagano prefecture were found by a canal and later pronounced dead, NHK reported. Earlier, a woman had died in a landslide in Nagasaki prefecture on the hard-hit south-western main island of Kyushu. Her husband and daughter were listed as missing.



Meanwhile, eight people were rescued from a landslide in Nagano prefecture. Three of them, including two children, had been diagnosed with "cardiac and respiratory arrest," NHK reported, using a common phrase in Japan before people's deaths are officially confirmed.



A total of four people were missing, the broadcaster continued to report.



Although it had stopped raining in large parts of Kyushu on Sunday morning, authorities continued to warn of the danger of flooding and landslides as a result of the softened ground.



In Saga prefecture, a hospital was trapped by floodwaters, but patients were able to be moved to safety on higher floors, according to the media.



More than a dozen rivers in seven prefectures had burst their banks. In Saga, entire streets were flooded by water. Rescue workers brought residents to safety in boats.



In several prefectures in Japan, three times the normal rainfall was measured within one month. Hundreds of thousands of people were called on to move to safety over the weekend.

