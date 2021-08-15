 Contact Us
News World Jerusalem covered in smoke as wildfire rages outside city

Jerusalem covered in smoke as wildfire rages outside city

Residents of several villages on the outskirts of Jerusalem were evacuated Sunday due to a large forest fire, Israeli police said. Firefighters supported by firefighting aircraft were working to put out the blaze, as smoke was visible from much of the city.

AP WORLD
Published August 15,2021
Subscribe
JERUSALEM COVERED IN SMOKE AS WILDFIRE RAGES OUTSIDE CITY

A massive wildfire outside of Jerusalem on Sunday sent a thick cloud of smoke over the city as authorities struggled to contain the blaze.

The cloud stretched over much of the city on Sunday afternoon, covering the skies overhead with a black and orange blanket of smoke.

Israeli media said that hundreds of firefighters from across the country were trying to bring the blaze under control. Hot, dry weather and windy conditions were complicating the effort.

There were no reports of injuries, but Israeli police said that several communities west of Jerusalem were being evacuated and roads in the area were being closed to traffic.