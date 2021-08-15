Ivory Coast detects its first Ebola case since 1994

The Ivory Coast has recorded its first case of Ebola in more than 25 years, the World Health Organization confirmed Saturday.



The patient entered the country by land from Guinea and arrived in the city of Abidjan on August 12.



They were taken to hospital with a fever and treated there.



It is the first case of Ebola in the country since 1994.



An infection with Ebola generally causes a high fever and internal bleeding.



The WHO said there was no indication that this case was linked to an earlier outbreak in neighbouring Guinea.



Guinea was declared Ebola-free on June 19.



According to the WHO, 12 deaths from Ebola were recorded there since February 14.



The WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, tweeted that a team of WHO experts would arrive in Ivory Coast shortly to help with contact tracing and treatment.



During an outbreak in West Africa from 2014 to 2016, some 28,000 people were infected in Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone and more than 11,000 died.



In eastern Congo, an outbreak that killed 2,300 was declared over in June 2020 after almost two years.



The Ivory Coast is a west African nation of around 25 million people and was a French colony until 1960.



