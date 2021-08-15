Greece sees first fully vaccinated Covid death: hospital

Greece has recorded the first death of a fully vaccinated patient from Covid-19 without underlying symptoms, an official at one of the country's leading hospitals said Sunday.

"We have the first death of a fully vaccinated patient... it was the first among (about) 13,000 deaths in Greece," Nikos Kapravelos, director of one of the intensive care units of Thessaloniki's Papanikolaou hospital, told Open TV.

The man, described by Greek media as a 70-year-old dentist, had no underlying health symptoms, Kapravelos said.

The man had followed all precautions and his wife and children had also been vaccinated, he said.

Over 13,200 people have died of the virus in Greece, with an average age of 78 years.

There is concern that the return of hundreds of thousands of vacationers to cities in the autumn will spark a fourth pandemic wave in the country.

New Covid-19 cases have jumped this past week, hitting over 4,000 on Wednesday from around 2,800 the previous week.

Some infection spikes have been noted in Greek islands. Mykonos went into curfew in July after a flurry of cases. Similar restrictions were imposed in Zakynthos and in two cities in Crete in recent days.