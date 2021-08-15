FM Çavuşoğlu says Turkish Embassy continues to operate in Kabul

The Turkish Embassy in Kabul continues operations, the Turkish foreign minister said on Sunday.

All necessary measures have been taken regarding Turkey 's diplomatic missions and personnel in Afghanistan , said Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a press briefing prior to departure from Algeria.

Noting that the Turkish Embassy continues to operate in Kabul, Çavuşoğlu said all consular operations are continuing at Turkey's diplomatic missions.

"I would like to assure you that we have done our preparations against all odds," he added.

While some Turkish citizens are leaving Afghanistan amid the latest developments with the Taliban , Çavuşoğlu said there are Turkish citizens who wished to remain in the country.

He noted that Turkish authorities' communication with relevant authorities in Afghanistan are ongoing to ensure the safety and peace of those Turkish citizens choosing to remain in the country.