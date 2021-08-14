Turkish FM Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu pays official visit to Algeria

Turkey's foreign minister will pay an official visit to Algeria on Saturday upon the invitation of his Algerian counterpart, according to a ministry statement.
Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu "will pay an official visit to Algeria on 14-15 August 2021, upon the invitation of Ramtane Lamamra, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Algeria," said the statement by Turkey's Foreign Ministry.
It added that during the meetings to be held, "all aspects of our bilateral relations with friendly and brotherly Algeria will be discussed, and views on regional and international developments will be exchanged."