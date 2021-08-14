Turkey congratulates Pakistan on 75th independence anniversary

Turkey Saturday congratulated Pakistan on its 75th independence anniversary.

On the occasion, Turkey 's Vice President Fuat Oktay tweeted the two countries will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder in unity today as they did yesterday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also felicitated the South Asian country on its 75th Independence Day , saying: "Our cooperation will further deepen in the future."

Separately, the National Defense Ministry also marked Pakistan's Independence Day on Twitter, saying: "We congratulate the friendly and brotherly nation of Pakistan . Turkey and Pakistan will stay together for a stronger tomorrow by cherishing their bonds of fraternity."



