 Contact Us
News World Afghanistan's Ghani says consulting with local leaders, international partners

Afghanistan's Ghani says consulting with local leaders, international partners

Reuters WORLD
Published August 14,2021
Subscribe
AFGHANISTANS GHANI SAYS CONSULTING WITH LOCAL LEADERS, INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani said on Saturday he was consulting with local leaders and international partners on the situation in the country, as the Taliban continues its rapid advance.

"As your president, my focus is on preventing further instability, violence and displacement of my people," Ghani said in a brief televised address.

The Taliban pushed closer to Kabul on Saturday, capturing a key city near Afghanistan's capital as American troops flew in to help evacuate embassy personnel and other civilians.