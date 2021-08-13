News
Algeria detains 22 suspected arsonists over deadly wildfires
Published August 13,2021
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said that 22 suspected arsonists were arrested in connection to massive wildfires that have killed at least 69 people in the North African country.
The fires broke out in 17 Algerian provinces on Monday amid scorching temperatures and authorities said evidence showed the fires had been started deliberately.
In a televised address Thursday night, Tebboune said the 22 suspects included 11 people in the hard-hit province of Tizi Ouzou, some 150 kilometres east of the capital Algiers.
"Criminal hands are behind most of these fires," Tebboune said without elaborating.
"Honest citizens have helped security agencies in arresting some suspects in igniting these fires," he added.
Earlier this week, Algerian media reported that a mob had burnt a person to death after suspecting him of involvement in sparking the fires in Tizi Ouzou.
All the fires, which earlier raged in Tizi Ozou, have been put out, Algeria's civil defence service said Friday.
Two French aircraft arrived Thursday in Algeria to help in the firefighting efforts, according to Tebboune.
Two others from Spain were due to arrive on Friday and one from Switzerland days later.