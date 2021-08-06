COVID-19 related deaths in Brazil exceed 560,000

COVID-19 related deaths in Brazil surpassed 560,000 Thursday after the country reported 1,099 fatalities in the past 24 hours.

The number of confirmed cases topped 20 million with 40,054 new infections, according to Health Ministry data.

The Latin American country, with a population of over 214 million, has the second-highest death toll after the US and ranks third in terms of the number of cases reported.

While over 146 million people in the country have received at least one dose of a vaccine, the number of cases reported per day continues to rise.







