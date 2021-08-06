6 killed in Alaska sightseeing plane crash

All six people on board were killed as a sightseeing plane crashed in southeastern Alaska on Thursday, the US Coast Guard said.

The plane sent a distress signal at 11:20 a.m. (1920GMT) and went down in the vicinity of the Misty Fjords National Monument, near the city of Ketchikan, the Coast Guard said in a statement.

The wreckage was located some three hours later and rescuers found no survivors.

There were five passengers and a pilot on the aircraft, which was owned by tour company Southeast Aviation.