Pakistan slams UK for keeping it in COVID travel red list

Pakistan on Thursday slammed the UK for keeping Islamabad on its red list of countries at the latest coronavirus travel update while removing India from it.

Pakistani Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari called the move "discrimination," saying it is "unacceptable".

"How can UK govt rationally place India on Amber list while keeping Pakistan on Red List? No scientific reason for this discrimination. Only politics coming into play again-UK cabinet showing clear political proclivity towards India. Unfortunate indeed," Mazari tweeted.

She said Pakistan's effective COVID-19 strategy has been appreciated by the UN and WHO among other international organizations, in contrast to India's disastrous handling of the pandemic, adding it is a "clear political discrimination" against Pakistan.

Earlier, the UK government announced to ease travel restrictions for several countries, including India.

"While it's right we continue our cautious approach, it's great news to open more destinations for people wanting to connect with families, friends and businesses across the globe, all thanks to our successful domestic vaccination programme," Grant Shapps, the UK Secretary of state for transport, posted on Twitter.

The United Arab Emirates, Qatar, India, and Bahrain will be moved from the UK red list to the amber list, which will take effect from Aug. 8, he added.

The amber travel list means that returnees can quarantine at home, rather than in a hotel.

In April, the UK government included Pakistan in its red list, making it necessary for travelers coming from there to quarantine in government-run facilities as per a recent update.





