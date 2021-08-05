Pakistan reports 5,661 new COVID-19 cases, highest since April

Pakistan on Thursday confirmed 5,661 new coronavirus cases, up from 4,722 reported the day before, according to the Health Ministry.

The figure, which is the highest since April 23 when the ministry confirmed 5,908 new infections, pushed the total caseload to 1.053 million. There were 60 new deaths as well, taking the overall fatality count to 23,635.

The soaring cases, fueled by the highly transmissible Delta variant, have put the country's health infrastructure under extreme pressure.

The new requirement for certificates of vaccination, however, has led to a rush of people seeking to get inoculated.

Last week, the government announced that from the end of this month workers in schools and hospitality businesses, among others, would be barred from entering public offices unless they are vaccinated.

In the southern Sindh province, government servants have been warned that their salaries can be withheld, and cell phone SIM cards blocked if they do not have the required certificates.

During the past 24 hours, a record 1.158 million doses were administered across the nation. In total, over 34 million doses have been given, but only 7 million of the country's over 200 million people are fully vaccinated.