Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan report record daily COVID-19 cases

Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan reported record new COVID-19 infections on Thursday, standing at 7,792 and 951 respectively, authorities in the two biggest Central Asian countries said.

Uzbekistan has a population of 34 million compared with Kazakhstan's 19 million but the latter does more tests while Uzbek daily figures are more indicative of cases requiring hospitalisation.

Kazakhstan also reported a record 158 deaths from COVID-19 and pneumonia on Thursday. The figure refers to deaths registered on Aug. 3.

Kazakhstan has administered the first COVID-19 vaccine dose to 5.6 million people and 4.1 million have been fully inoculated.

In Uzbekistan, 5.2 million people have received the first dose, with about 1.3 million fully vaccinated.







