UN Security Council does not support ‘restoration of Islamic Emirate’

The UN Security Council does not support "the restoration of the Islamic Emirate" in Afghanistan, a statement said Tuesday.

"The members of the Security Council recognized that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process," said the statement, adding that an inclusive, just and realistic political settlement can end the conflict in Afghanistan.

"The members of the Security Council recalled resolution 2513 (2020), reaffirmed that there is no military solution to the conflict, and declared that they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate," said the statement.

The Security Council also condemned the attacks against civilians, UN personnel and UN compounds, stressing that such attacks "may constitute war crimes," and called on all parties "to respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances."