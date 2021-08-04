Three dead, several injured after train crash in the Czech Republic

Three people were killed and dozens injured in a head-on train crash in the Czech Republic between a regional service and a German express train, the police said on Wednesday.



The train drivers - both Czech nationals - died in the accident, as well as a passenger on the Czech regional train.



Ten people were brought to hospital with serious or life-threatening injuries, according to a rescue services spokesperson. More than 30 people were injured. Several German nationals were taken across the border to Bavaria for treatment.



"The situation is serious," Czech Transport Minister Karel Havlicek said on television after rushing to the scene. He praised the response of the emergency services, members of which had arrived quickly at the scene with dozens of helpers and four rescue helicopters.



The wreckage demonstrates the tremendous force of the impact, with the front of both trains completely destroyed and multiple carriages left severely dented. "Suddenly there was a terrible crash and everything went flying through the area," an eyewitness told the Czech daily Pravo. "Simply terrible," said another.



Initial findings indicated that the Munich-Prague express train had disregarded a signal to slow down and then went through a stop sign at Domazlice near the German border, according to Havlicek. It then collided with the local train, a so-called RegioShark, on a single-rail section of the route from Plzen to Domazlice on the German border.



An investigation into the incident, launched by the Czech rail inspectorate, is likely to take months. It occurred near the village of Milavce, between the stations of Blizejov and Domazlice.



Many of the survivors are receiving psychological counselling in a community centre near the collision site. The Bavarian Red Cross confirmed it had immediately sent six rescue vehicles and four ambulances across the border on hearing of the disaster.



Accidents repeatedly occur on Czech railway lines, where safety technology is considered outdated in many places. After two died in a head-on train collision in the Ore mountains last year, the Czech government announced a modernization programme, though to date the European Train Control System has only been installed on around 500 kilometres of track.



The material damage in Wednesday's collision runs to millions of euros, according to initial estimates, and the train line will be closed until at least Friday evening.



