Belarusian athlete will arrive in Warsaw later on Wednesday, opposition politician says

Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya will arrive in Warsaw later on Wednesday, Poland-based Belarusian opposition politician Pavel Latushko said, after she boarded a flight to Vienna from Tokyo.

"Krystsina Tsimanouskaya had to change her flight to Warsaw. She will arrive to Warsaw today later. We will keep you updated," Latushko wrote on Twitter