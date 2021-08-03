News World Italy releases rescue ship as migrant crisis shows no sign of end

The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) migrant rescue ship Geo Barents is once again patrolling the waters of the central Mediterranean after the Italian coastguard released the vessel from the Sicilian port of Augusta.



The release of the chartered ship on July 26 came after it was impounded for three weeks due to technical irregularities, which MSF claims were being used to prevent them carrying out their rescue missions. Since then, the crew has been preparing for their latest deployment.



The ship's capacity to rescue migrants making the dangerous sea crossing is urgently needed, MSF wrote on Twitter on Tuesday. The Geo Barents will rejoin SOS Mediterranee's Ocean Viking and Sea-Watch 3, run by NGO Sea-Watch, in their rescue missions.



The Ocean Viking currently has 555 people on board, who were rescued from distress at sea over the past few days. Many are suffering from seasickness and some have collapsed from heatstroke and exhaustion, the crew said. The ship is currently looking for a safe harbour where it can bring the migrants ashore.



Meanwhile, Sea-Watch 3 has almost 260 migrants on board at present. The coastguard has already taken several people off the ship at the request of the organization due to severe poor health.



Around 420 further migrants arrived in small boats on the Italian island of Lampedusa on Monday night, according to Ansa news agency.



Migrants continually risk crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa to reach the EU despite the dangers of the journey. During the crossing, some of the overcrowded boats get into distress at sea and need to be rescued.



Some 990 migrants have drowned already this year alone in the central Mediterranean, according to UN figures.

