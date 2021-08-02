Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes near south coast of Indonesia– EMSC

An earthquake of magnitude 5.9 struck about 203 km (126 miles) southwest of Nabire, Indonesia, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said on Monday.

The quake was at a depth of 13 km, EMSC said.

Indonesia experiences frequent quakes due to its position on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity where tectonic plates collide that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

In January, more than 100 people were killed and thousands left homeless by a 6.2-magnitude quake that struck Sulawesi island, reducing buildings to a tangled mass of twisted metal and chunks of concrete in the seaside city of Mamuju.

A 7.5-magnitude quake and a subsequent tsunami in Palu three years ago left more than 4,300 people dead or missing