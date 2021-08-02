July floods killed 302 in central China, 50 still missing

Authorities in China on Monday said floods that hit the central region of Henan last month killed over 300 people.

"A total of 302 people have been killed in central China's Henan province due to heavy rainfalls since July 16, with 50 others remaining missing," public broadcaster CGTN said. Capital Zhengzhou, home to over 10 million people, was the worst affected.

"Historic" rains caused rivers to burst their banks and flood streets in several cities. More than five million people across 120 counties of the province were affected.

According to official data, 617 millimeters (over 24 inches) of rain was recorded in the region, the heaviest in 60 years.

Some 25,000 soldiers and other personnel, 1,400 vehicles, and 170 vessels are still engaged in rescue operations in flood-hit areas.