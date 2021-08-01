German chancellor hopeful visits Warsaw Rising Museum in Poland

Conservative German chancellor candidate Armin Laschet commemorated the victims of the Warsaw Rising on Sunday, the 77th anniversary of the events, during a visit to Warsaw.



In Nazi-occupied Warsaw, the Polish resistance rose up against German forces in the city on August 1, 1944. The uprising was ruthlessly put down, leaving between 150,000 and 200,000 civilians dead. Warsaw was almost completely destroyed during the fighting.



"This is a very special place on a very special day, where one stands in horror before the atrocities committed by the Germans," he said.



He visited a museum dedicated to the uprising and lit a candle on a wall bearing the names of fallen fighters.



"You can only learn from history to prevent something like this from ever happening again," said Laschet.



The museum, which was opened in 2004, is a "European place of remembrance culture," he said. It was established with the support of then Warsaw mayor Lech Kaczynski (1949-2010), who later became the country's president.



Later, Laschet met Wanda Traczyk-Stawska, a former Polish resistance fighter, in the afternoon. He was due to lay a wreath at the cemetery for the resistance fighters in the evening.

