At least 16 people in hospital amid 'historic heatwave' in Greece

Greece continues to swelter in a dangerous heatwave while firefighters battled numerous drought-fuelled blazes at the weekend.



At least 16 people had to be treated in hospitals on the Peloponnese peninsula, at the southern end of the mainland, due to respiratory problems, state television reported on Sunday.



Several houses in the area of the small town of Egion were destroyed.



The fires were contained on Sunday morning. However, the danger of fire remains high due to the drought, the civil defence warned.



The "historic heatwave," as meteorologists call it, led to temperatures of up to 43 degrees Celsius in the past few days, and temperatures of around 45 degrees were expected in some places on Sunday.



On Monday and Tuesday there should be a new peak in temperatures, the Greek weather office said on Sunday. It is also to remain warm at night, especially in the urban centres, with temperatures above 30 degrees.



Towns have opened air-conditioned halls for residents who do not have air conditioning at home.



Outdoor work should be limited as much as possible, according to the Labour Ministry.



Animal welfare societies called on residents to provide water for stray animals in areas where there is shade, and to keep refilling water bowls.



