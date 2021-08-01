AFGHANISTANS FLASH FLOODS DEATH TOLL RISES TO 113

News World Afghanistan's flash floods death toll rises to 113

The death toll from this week's flooding in Afghanistan's eastern province of Nuristan has risen to 113 as rescue operations continue, a disaster agency official said on Sunday.



Another 34 villagers were wounded when heavy rains hit Kamdish district mid-week, a spokesman for the country's National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA), Abdul Samai Zarbi, told dpa.



He said that 173 houses have been damaged either "partially or completely," affecting 300 families.



Zarbi added that the rescue teams were still working on Sunday and the figures were preliminary and subject to change.



Initially, officials estimated at least 100 dead and wounded.



The flooding has also destroyed a major bridge in the district, according to the disaster authority.



Since the affected district and all routes leading to the area are under Taliban control, the government teams have been hampered in providing essential support such as food, temporary shelter, and medical support to the victims, the authority said.



However, survey teams from the Afghan Red Crescent Society have travelled to the area to assess the losses and the support needed.



Seasonal flooding occurs across the country, damaging homes, agricultural land and public infrastructure.



In August 2020, more than 150 people died in 13 provinces due to flash floods.



Decades of conflict, coupled with environmental degradation and insufficient investment in disaster risk reduction have contributed to the increasing vulnerability of Afghans to natural disasters, according to UN.



