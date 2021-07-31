Top militant behind Kashmir bombing killed by Indian security forces

A key suspect in a 2019 bombing that killed more than 40 Indian paramilitary forces in Indian-administered Kashmir was shot dead by security forces on Saturday, officials said.



Mohammad Ismal Alvi was among two rebels belonging to the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group killed in a gunfight with security forces in a forested region in Pulwama district, senior police officer Vijay Kumar told reporters.



Alvi, a Pakistani national, belonged to the family of JeM chief Masood Azhar. He was involved in the planning of the bombing, according to India's National Investigation Agency, Kumar added.



Besides training a local youth, Adil, who blew himself up in the attack, Alvi was also one of the group's explosives experts, police said. They described his death as a "major success" in the fight against insurgency in the region.



The bombing on February 14, 2019 in Pulwama, allegedly carried out by the JeM, was the worst attack by militants in Kashmir in decades, and brought India and Pakistan to the brink of war.



Days after the bombing, India launched air strikes on a JeM camp in Pakistan's Balakot region, which was followed by aerial fighting with the Pakistan Air Force which targeted Indian military installations.



India-administered Kashmir has seen a secessionist movement since the mid-1980s, with nearly 45,000 people killed in the violence.



India blames Pakistan for nurturing militants who carry out strikes in Indian-administered Kashmir. Islamabad denies the charge and calls them freedom fighters.



The nuclear-capable neighbours have fought three wars, two of them over Kashmir, which is currently divided in two parts, one administered by India and the other by Pakistan.



