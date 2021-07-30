NORTH KOREAS KIM JONG UN CHASTISES MILITARY TO TOE PARTY LINE

News World North Korea's Kim Jong Un chastises military to toe party line

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un brought the commanders of the armed forces to task for "major shortcomings" during a workshop that seemed aimed at underscoring the party's preponderance.



The four-day workshop run by Kim, whose many titles include commander-in-chief, looked in detail at the military's shortcomings "in the implementation of the military lines and policies of the party and the causes behind them," reported state news agency KCNA.



The workshop, the first of its kind for commanders and political officers, was held July 24-27.



Kim stressed that the Korean People's Army "is the armed forces of the Party and therefore all the military and political activities should reflect the Party's will, strength and voice and should be aimed at realizing the Party's intention," according to KCNA.



There has been speculation in South Korea that the army of the autocratically ruled neighbouring country may have failed to follow Kim's instructions to release food reserves for the population, among other things.



Kim also called on the armed forced to be prepared for "any military provocation of enemies," who were intensifying their "war exercises."



In South Korea, this was understood as an allusion to planned joint exercises by the US and South Korea next month.



According to the Defence Ministry in Seoul, both sides are still discussing when and to what extent the military exercises should take place. Seoul fears that the drills could run counter to efforts to hold new negotiations with Pyongyang over its nuclear weapons programme. Both countries deny North Korea's regular accusation that their manoeuvres are in preparation for an attack.













