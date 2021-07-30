News World German right-wing terrorist gets 6 years for threats, planned attack

A Munich court handed down a six-year prison sentence to a 55-year-old German woman on Friday for sending threats to local politicians and for planning a firebomb attack on Muslims.



The court found that the woman, an alternative medicine practitioner, sent threatening messages to a mayor and a local official. She also procured weapons and materials to construct an incendiary bomb.



The activities, which were motivated by right-wing ideas, relate to the period 2019-20.



The woman had been "firmly determined" to build an incendiary device and to set it off, presiding judge Richter Michael Hoehne said. Her target had been a Muslim cleric or member of the Muslim community.



Hoehne said there was no doubt that she was acting on the basis of "national-socialist attitudes," pointing to her contact with convicted supporters of the National Socialist Underground (NSU).



The NSU was uncovered in 2011 after a series of murders, most of them randomly targeting people of Turkish origin.



