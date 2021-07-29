Over 4B coronavirus vaccine jabs administered worldwide

Over 4 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, with Turkey ranking among the top 10 countries in the total number jabs given, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China leads the global count with over 1.6 billion jabs, followed by India with 450.71 million.

Mostly the Western countries appeared at higher ranks, with the US having administered 343.36 million shots, Brazil 137.88 million, Germany 91 million, the UK 84.3 million, and Japan 82.59 million.

Turkey ranked eighth globally with now over 70.66 million doses, followed by France, Italy, and Indonesia.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.20 million lives across the world, with more than 196 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.