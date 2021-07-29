News World Increased police presence on Greek islands to enforce virus rules

DPA WORLD Published July 29,2021

The Greek government plans to increase the police presence on several islands to ensure that people follow regulations introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19, as case numbers rise.



Police are to make sure the rules are not broken by people enjoying the nightlife, Greek newspaper Kathimerini reported on Thursday, citing the civil defence agency.



Case numbers have been rising in recent weeks on Crete, as well as the Cyclades islands of Paros and Ios.



The government said the measure was urgently needed in order to avoid imposing a lockdown on the islands.



There have been repeated reports of parties where people fail to follow the rules on islands popular among holidaymakers, despite the fact that bars and clubs face steep fines or even temporary closures for violations of health rules.



Images and videos shared on social media show that people often dance in small spaces and frequently fail to follow social distancing guidelines - even though with mandatory seating, dancing is effectively banned.



