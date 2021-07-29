Armenian forces fire at Azerbaijani border positions

Armenian soldiers again "violated the cease-fire agreement" and fired at Azerbaijani positions in the Kalbajar region, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

Late Wednesday, Armenian armed forces stationed around the Yukhari Shorja village of the Basarkechar region opened fire at border positions of Azerbaijan's army in the Zeylik village using assault rifles and grenade launchers, the ministry said in a statement.

Some 10-12 F-1 hand grenades were thrown at Azerbaijani positions, it said, adding that the Azerbaijani army retaliated and currently controls the operational situation in the region.

Relations between the former Soviet republics have been tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

New clashes erupted last September and ended on Nov. 10 with a Russia-brokered cease-fire.

During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenia's nearly three-decade occupation.