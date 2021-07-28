Tunisia rassures Turkey, EU and UN after President Kais Saied froze parliament

Tunisia's foreign minister phoned his counterparts in Turkey, France, Italy, Germany, the EU and High Commissioner for Human Rights to reassure them after the president froze parliament and dismissed the government, the ministry said late on Tuesday.

It added that he explained that the extraordinary measures were temporary and that his counterparts pledged to continue supporting the young democracy.

On Sunday, Saied dismissed the government of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, froze parliament and assumed executive authority with the assistance of a new prime minister.

The move was rejected by most of Tunisia's parliamentary blocs, including Ennahda, Heart of Tunisia, the Dignity Coalition and the People's Movement.

Following Kais Saied's decisions, Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi described the president's move as nothing but a "full-fledged coup" against the Tunisian constitution, revolution and freedoms in the country.

Tunisia is seen as the only country that succeeded in carrying out a democratic transition among a group of Arab countries that witnessed popular revolutions which toppled their ruling regimes, including Egypt, Libya and Yemen.





