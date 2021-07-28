News World Blinken: Afghanistan could be a pariah state if Taliban continue abuse

"Ultimately an Afghanistan that does not respect the rights of its people, an Afghanistan that commits atrocities against its own people will become a pariah state," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said after talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Afghanistan can become a pariah state if the Taliban continues to abuse the rights of its own people and takes control by force, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday.



The Taliban's advance towards the district centres of Afghanistan over the past week and reports of atrocities committed by them was deeply troubling, Blinken said during a press briefing in New Delhi.



Blinken said the Taliban wanted international recognition and support for Afghanistan. "It presumably wants its leaders to be able to travel freely in the world, sanctions lifted ... well, taking over the country by force and abusing the rights of its people is not the path to achieve those objectives."



The only path was the negotiating table to resolve the conflict peacefully and which would lead to the emergence of a government which was inclusive and representative of all its people, Blinken said.



Blinken said the US despite withdrawing its troops remained very much engaged in Afghanistan through diplomacy to resolve the conflict and assistance in various forms including to Afghan security forces.



Jaishankar said consequences to the US withdrawal of its forces were inevitable and discussions had to centre on how to handle the situation and bring about a political rather than military solution.











