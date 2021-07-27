US condoles with Turkey over killing of 2 soldiers by PKK in northern Syria

The US on Monday offered its condolences to Turkey over the killing of two Turkish soldiers in an attack by the PKK terrorist group in northern Syria.

"We are saddened by the news of the attack on Turkish troops near Al-Bab," the US embassy in Ankara said on its official Twitter account.

While offering its condolences to the families of the two soldiers, the embassy wished a speedy recovery to the wounded soldiers.

At least two Turkish soldiers were killed and two wounded on Saturday when PKK/YPG terrorists attacked an armored vehicle carrying troops in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018) and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the Syrian branch of the PKK, a designated terror group in the US, European Union and Turkey. US support for the YPG-led SDF has significantly strained relations with Ankara.