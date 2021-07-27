News World Thousands rally in Pakistan border area for peace in Afghanistan

July 27,2021

Thousands of people rallied in Pakistan's north-western border region to demand peace in neighbouring Afghanistan, where the security situation is deteriorating ahead of the complete withdrawal of international troops.



Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), the body which defends the rights of ethnic Pashtuns, organized the rally in South Wazirstan region.



Former senator and Pashtun leader Afrasiab Khattak described the even in the city of Makeen as "demonstration of solidarity" with people of Afghanistan.



The area was once a stronghold of al-Qaeda and the Taliban, with many families suffering violent attacks. The community has accused the Pakistani government of not doing enough to protect them.



Armed groups linked to al-Qaeda and affiliated with the Taliban have been driven out of Pakistan's tribal regions in a series of military operations since 2014.



However, an increase in attacks on security forces and civilians in recent months have caused alarm that the Taliban are regrouping and once again pose a serious threat the border region.



The US and Afghanistan accuse Islamabad of backing Taliban factions, a charge Pakistan denies. It is rare for local voices like the PTM to speak out against Pakistan's powerful army.



Tuesday's rally did not get coverage in local media.



The militant Taliban have launched several offensives and extended their control over further areas in Afghanistan as US and NATO troops began pulling out of the country in recent months.









