Cuba blames US of Paris Embassy attack

Cuba on Tuesday blamed the US for a Molotov cocktail terror attack on the Cuban Embassy in Paris.

"We denounce the terrorist attack with Molotov cocktails against our Embassy in Paris," Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez said on Twitter. "I hold the US Government responsible for its continuous campaigns against our country that encourage these behaviors and for calls to violence, with impunity, from its territory."

The French fire department said two inflammatory devices were thrown at the diplomatic mission around midnight PAris time which left no one injured and caused minor damage to the building.

The foreign ministry's international press center said three Molotov cocktails were thrown at the embassy and two reached the outer perimeter, causing a fire that was extinguished by the diplomatic mission's staff.

French police and firefighters arrived at the scene and it led French authorities to tighten security around the building.

Over the last few days, Cuban embassies in various cities around the world have been the target of pro and anti-government protests after thousands of demonstrators took to the streets in Cuba to protest amid a health and economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic and exacerbated by US sanctions.

Cuba has accused the US of provoking "social outbursts in the country."

The US said it supports the Cuban people and demanded that the government listen to its people.

In the last few hours, foreign ministers of more than 20 countries have condemned mass arrests in Cuba and urged a full restoration of internet access on the island.