Russia closely follows developments in Tunisia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday Russia is closely following the recent developments in Tunisia where President Kais Saied dismissed the government, suspended the work of the parliament for 30 days, and introduced the army in the capital Tunis.

Commenting on the situation, Peskov said the Kremlin expects the political crisis will not harm the safety of the Russian citizens in Tunisia.

"We are following the news that is coming from Tunisia. Of course, we hope that nothing will threaten the stability and security of citizens in this country," he added.

Tunisia has seen popular protests against both the government and the opposition in recent weeks provoked by a months-long political crisis.

On Sunday, Saied announced that he made a decision to dismiss the government, freeze the parliament, and lift the immunity of all its members as well as to assume the role of the public prosecutor and introduce the armed forces to the capital after holding consultations with Tunisian Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and Parliament Speaker Rached Ghannouchi.

However, Ghannouchi said Saied only consulted him regarding taking emergency procedures but did not inform him of his decision in advance.

He also described Saied's actions as "a coup against the revolution and the constitution," promising that the Tunisian people will defend the revolution, calling on head of the Tunisian General Labor Union Noureddine Taboubi "to restore democracy," and urging the rest of the national organizations "to defend legitimacy."