Denmark to offer third dose to those vaccinated with different jabs

People vaccinated with two different Covid-19 vaccines are to be offered a third dose in Denmark.



The Danish Ministry of Health told radio station DR that cross-vaccinated people will be offered a third jab after the national vaccination campaign has been completed.



The reason for this, according to DR, is that several countries outside the EU and Schengen area do not recognize a vaccination with different preparations as a complete vaccination when entering the country.



This may cause travel problems for the approximately 150,000 Danish citizens who have received two different Covid-19 vaccines.



Danish media had recently reported about a Thai woman living in Denmark who cannot visit her parents in Thailand because she cannot enter quarantine-free with cross-vaccination.



A total of 151,335 citizens, mainly health and care workers, had initially received the drug from AstraZeneca, but it was then removed from the official vaccination programme in Denmark due to concerns about blood clots.



They then received either the BioNTech/Pfizer preparation or the Moderna preparation for the second vaccination. They are now reportedly to receive BioNTech/Pfizer or Moderna again.



The practical implementation is not yet clear, but will be discussed between the health administration and the Danish regions.

