Britain condemns deadly terrorist attack on Turkish troops in northern Syria

The UK on Monday decried a terrorist attack that killed two Turkish soldiers in northern Syria.

"The UK condemns the attack on Turkish military in northern #Syria. Turkey is a close friend & a NATO ally & we call on all parties to uphold the ceasefire + international law," Jonathan Hargreaves, UK special representative for Syria, said on Twitter.

"The recent escalation in violence across northern Syria must end. A political solution is urgently needed," he added.

On Saturday, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said two Turkish soldiers were killed and two others injured when terrorists attacked an armored vehicle carrying troops in northern Syria.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).