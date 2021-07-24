US assistant secretary of state to visit, Algeria, Morocco, Kuwait

Acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Joey Hood, is set to start an Arab tour on Saturday that will take him to Algeria, Morocco and Kuwait.

A statement by the Department of State said that Hood will hold talks with Algerian officials on bilateral and regional issues, as well as announcing an important cultural preservation project.

The State Department official will then head to Morocco where he will meet with Moroccan government officials, local business leaders, and with civil society leaders. He will also visit the American Legation Exhibit at the National Library of Rabat, the statement said.

Hood will later head to Kuwait where he will join Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will visit Kuwait as part of a tour on July 26-29 that will also take him to India.