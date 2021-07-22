News World At least 21 dead during riots at two prisons in Ecuador

At least 21 prisoners have died during riots at two prisons in Ecuador.



At the Cotopaxi prison, 13 inmates were killed, the public prosecutor's office said on Thursday, while at a prison in Guayaquil, eight inmates were killed.



Dozens of inmates and about 10 police officers were also injured in the riots that happened on Wednesday.



What sparked the riots was initially unclear. Numerous prisoners escaped from the Cotopaxi prison but 61 were arrested again, according to the police.



Violent clashes occur time and again at prisons in Ecuador. In February, 79 people were killed in violent clashes between rival gangs at several prisons in the South American country.









