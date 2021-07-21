BIDEN TO HOST UKRAINES ZELENSKY AT WHITE HOUSE AUG. 30

US President Joe Biden will host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House on Aug. 30, the executive mansion announced on Wednesday.

"The visit will affirm the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity in the face of Russia's ongoing aggression in the Donbas and Crimea, our close cooperation on energy security, and our backing for President Zelenskyy's efforts to tackle corruption and implement a reform agenda based on our shared democratic values," it said in a statement.

The White House uses an alternate spelling for the Ukrainian president's name.

The meeting was announced ahead of an expected agreement between Germany and the US on the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline, which Washington had long opposed in part because of concerns that it could be used by Russia to bypass existing gas lines through Ukraine.