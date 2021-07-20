Vaccinated White House staffer tests positive for COVID

A fully vaccinated White House staffer has tested positive for the coronavirus, the executive mansion announced on Tuesday in one of the most high-profile "breakthrough cases" to date.

Spokeswoman Jen Psaki did not specify who the individual is, but said the person tested positive outside of White House grounds and remains in quarantine "as they wait for a confirmatory PCR test." The person is experiencing mild symptoms, she added.

The White House's medical unit has conducted contact tracing, including interviews, "and determined no close contacts among White House principals or staff, or the president."

"We know that there will be breakthrough cases, but as this instance shows cases in vaccinated individuals are typically mild," said Psaki. "The White House is prepared for breakthrough cases with regular testing. This is another reminder of the efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccines against severe illness or hospitalizations."

Psaki said other fully vaccinated White House staffers have previously tested positive, but did not provide details.

No new health protocols are being considered at the White House in light of positive tests, she said.