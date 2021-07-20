Turkish troops neutralize nearly 40 terrorists in northern Syria over past 5 days

Turkish security forces have neutralized a total of 39 terrorists in northern Syria over the last five days, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

"In the last five days, the heroic Turkish Armed Forces, which resolutely continues its fight against terrorism at home and across the border, neutralized a total of 39 terrorists who were preparing to attack in northern Syria," the ministry said on Twitter.

"Our fight against terrorists will continue with perseverance and determination," it added.

Though the terrorists' affiliation was not specified, the YPG/PKK terror group has been active in the region.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.