Russia, Uzbekistan to hold military drills near Afghan border

Russia and Uzbekistan will hold joint military drills in Uzbekistan near the Afghan border from July 30 to Aug. 10, Interfax news agency cited Russia's armed forces as saying on Tuesday.

The exercise will take place in the southernmost Surxondaryo province and will involve around 1,500 troops and around 200 vehicles, including aircraft.

On Monday, Russia's armed forces said Russia, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan would hold military drills 20 km (12 miles) from the Afghanistan border in Tajikistan from Aug. 5-10.









