Over 3.66B coronavirus vaccine jabs administered worldwide

More than 3.66 billion doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered worldwide, with Turkey ranking in the global top 10 for jabs given, according to Our World in Data, a tracking website affiliated with Oxford University.

China leads the global count with over 1.46 billion jabs, followed by India with 406.48 million.

The list continued with mostly Western countries, with the US having administered 337.74 million shots, Brazil 124.11 million, Germany 85.62 million, the UK 82.27 million, Japan 70.50 million.

Turkey ranked eighth on the list with over 63.54 million doses, followed by France, Italy, Indonesia, and Mexico.

The country with the most doses administered by population is the United Arab Emirates, with 165.40 doses per 100 people.

Following the UAE are the island nations of Malta with 163.81 doses per 100 people and the Seychelles with 141.98, Iceland with 136.68, San Marino with 132.74, Bahrain with 131.74, Uruguay with 129.91, Chile with 129.36, Israel with 126.84, Qatar with 122.28, the UK with 121.18, the Faroe Islands with 120.42, Mongolia with 119.91, Canada with 119.90, Singapore with 114.98, Denmark with 111.83, Belgium with 109.59, Spain with 107.45, the Netherlands with 106.64, the Maldives with 106.51, Hungary with 105.13, Luxembourg with 102.34, Germany with 102.19, Italy with 101.79.

Most COVID-19 vaccines are administered in two doses, so the number of shots given is not the same as the number of individuals fully vaccinated.