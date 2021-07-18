News World Merkel to visit flood-affected areas as more than 150 dead in Germany

The number of people who have died in the devastating flooding in western Germany rose further on Sunday as Chancellor Angela Merkel was scheduled to visit the flood-affected areas in the western state of Rhineland-Palatinate.



On Sunday morning, police said the death toll in Rhineland-Palatinate had risen to 110, bringing the toll across the country to over 150, including 45 casualties confirmed dead in North Rhine Westphalia.



Police also confirmed 670 injured in the Ahrweiler district, the focus of the crisis in Rhineland-Palatinate, warning that the number of victims could raise further.



In many of the surrounding areas power and phone lines were still not operational.



In Germany's Upper Bavaria, the district of Berchtesgadener Land on Saturday night declared a disaster situation due to flooding as two people died in the area.



It was initially unclear whether the two deaths were related to the floods, said Alexandra Rothenbuchner, spokesperson for the Berchtesgadener Land district office.



Merkel plans to visit the Eifel municipality of Schuld, which was hit particularly hard by the storm, to get an idea of the situation. Afterwards, a press statement is planned in Adenau - together with state Premier Malu Dreyer and other Rhineland-Palatinate ministers.



Already on Saturday, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had visited a North Rhine estphalian disaster area on the Erft river and called for solidarity and donations for the victims.



Federal Minister of the Interior Horst Seehofer has announced his visit to North Rhine Westphalia and Rhineland-Palatinate on Monday.



