India administers over 400M doses of COVID-19 vaccines

India has administered more than 400 million doses of coronavirus vaccines so far, according to official figures released on Sunday.

The Health Ministry data showed that around 420 million doses have been provided to states and union territories so far, and a further of 1.6 million doses are in the pipeline.

More than 25 million vaccine doses are still available with states and union territories, and private hospitals to be administered, said the data.

The new phase of vaccination drive for access for all started in India on June 21.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Indian government has been supporting the states and union territories by providing vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase, the union government will procure and supply free of cost 75% of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to states and union territories.

Meanwhile, India reported 41,157 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry count revealed.

The active COVID-19 cases now stand at 422,660, 1.36% of the total positive cases. In the last 21 days, the infections have remained below 50,000.

The country has recorded 518 fatalities in the past day, pushing the death toll to 413,609.