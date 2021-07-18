News World British advisor: 100,000 daily virus cases 'almost inevitable'

It is "almost inevitable" that coronavirus infections will reach 100,000 daily cases alongside 1,000 people admitted to hospital a day, a British government scientific adviser has said on the eve of restrictions being lifted in England.



Professor Neil Ferguson, from Imperial College London and a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), told the BBC that these these figures could double, but this was "much less certain."



Asked where the country was heading amid the lifting of restrictions, Ferguson said: "It's very difficult to say for certain, but I think 100,000 cases a day is almost inevitable."



He highlighted that the relaxation of measures coincided with the start of school holidays, which will probably see contact rates among teenagers "tick down."



While emphasising it was "very difficult to make precise predictions", Ferguson said: "I think it's almost certain we'll get to 1,000 hospitalisations per day.



"It'll almost certainly get to 100,000 cases a day. The real question is, do we get to double that or even higher? And that's where the crystal ball starts to fail. We could get to 2,000 hospitalisations a day, 200,000 cases a day, but it's much less certain."

